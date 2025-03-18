Wake women beat Gamecocks, claim prestigious match-play title

No. 9 ranked Wake Forest won the elite Old Barnwell Derby Match Play on Tuesday with a 3-2 victory over No. 4 South Carolina near Aiken, S.C.

Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, Anne-Sterre Den Dunnen and Sky Sload won matches for the Wake women. Winston-Salem’s Macy Pate lost, 4 and 3 to USC’s Eila Galitzky, a freshman from Thailand, in a battle of players who entered the match 2-0 in the tourney.

Sload, a graduate student who played previously at Virginia and Missouri, won the deciding match 2 and 1, holding off USC’s Vairana Heck, who eagled the par-5 16th hole to pull close the gap to one hole. Sload clinched the victory with a par at 17.