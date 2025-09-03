Wednesday, September 3, 2025
UNCG, Wake open men’s season at Bryan Park

By John Brasier
Kyle Haas was a regular in the Wake Forest lineup as a sophomore.

The Triad has a handful of players on Division I men’s teams this fall as the season kicks off locally at Bryan Park with the Bryan National Collegiate, hosted by UNC Greensboro on Saturday and Sunday.

Kyle Haas, a junior who played at Forsyth Day, was a regular in the Wake lineup last season. The son of coach Jerry Haas has three top-5 finishes in his first two years at Wake. Haas shot 66 in the final round of the Amherst Regional to help the Demon Deacons rally to qualify for the NCAA Championship.

The Deacons will also play at Bryan Park.

Tanner Cadieux, who played sparingly as a freshman last season for N.C. State, has transferred to Virginia Commonwealth. Cadieux played at Page High.

Alex Martin, a senior from Thomasville, is a senior at Appalachian State. He had four top-25 finishes last season for the Mountaineers.

Jack Boyer, who played at Ragsdale High, will be a junior at Gardner-Webb, also in the Bryan Park tournament. Boyer was a second team all-Big South Conference selection last season.

David DeLille, who played at High Point Central, is a senior at East Carolina. DeLille has played in 10 tournaments for the Pirates. His top finish in four events last year was a tie for 20th place.

Hayden Magnussen, a recent Wesleyan Christian graduate, is on the roster for Western Carolina.

