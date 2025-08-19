Wake Forest coach finishes strong at CPGA Senior tourney

Wake Forest coach Jerry Haas showed he can still play a little bit Tuesday in the final round of the Carolinas PGA Senior Professional Championship at Catawba Country Club in Newton.

Haas shot 5-under-par 67 to finish the 36-hole tournament at 5-under 139 in second place behind Gus Ulrich of Pinewild Country Club in Pinehurst, who shot 67 both days, in the 61-player field.

Rick Morton of Jacksonville and two-time defending champion Neal Lancaster of Smithville tied for third at 141. Sophie Madden, who works at the Old Edwards Club in Highlands, won the 14-player women’s competition at 138.