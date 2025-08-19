Tuesday, August 19, 2025
spot_imgspot_img
HomeFeatured NewsWake Forest coach finishes strong at CPGA Senior tourney
Featured NewsTournament NewsUncategorized

Wake Forest coach finishes strong at CPGA Senior tourney

John Brasier
By John Brasier
0
2

Wake Forest coach Jerry Haas showed he can still play a little bit Tuesday in the final round of the Carolinas PGA Senior Professional Championship at Catawba Country Club in Newton.

Haas shot 5-under-par 67 to finish the 36-hole tournament at 5-under 139 in second place behind Gus Ulrich of Pinewild Country Club in Pinehurst, who shot 67 both days, in the 61-player field.

Rick Morton of Jacksonville and two-time defending champion Neal Lancaster of Smithville tied for third at 141. Sophie Madden, who works at the Old Edwards Club in Highlands, won the 14-player women’s competition at 138.

Previous article
Column: Keegan Bradley should pick Cameron Young before himself for U.S. Ryder Cup Team
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | john@triadgolf.com

ABOUT US

THE PREEMINENT GOLF SITE FOR GOLFER'S IN NORTH CAROLINA’S PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Triad Golf Magazine