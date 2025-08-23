High Country public course open while recovery and improvements continue

A popular High Country public golf course has 13 holes open with four more expected to open soon.

Work continues on restoration — and improvements — at Sugar Mountain Golf Course, hit hard with flooding by Hurricane Helene last September.

Widely considered one of the nation’s top “executive” courses, the par-64 Sugar Mountain layout is expected to have 17 holes before the end of the fall season. The course opened nine holes in mid-May.

During the restoration efforts, the course has used the partial shutdown to replace all of its bunkers. With the replacement underway, bunkers are closed, and players are allowed a free drop from the hazards.

Triad-based Dail Golf is handling the restoration and bunker improvements. The new CapillaryFlow bunkers will drain much faster and be easier to maintain.

The major stumbling block to having the entire course open is at No. 16, a downhill par-4, where the green was washed away and a small new stream was cut vertically into the fairway.

Opening for the spring with only its front nine playable, the course now includes Nos. 10, 11, 17 and 18. Staffers told TriadGolf.com that Nos. 12, 13 and 14 quickly could be made playable as well.

Some work is still required on No. 15, the course’s sole par-5, a steep twisting climb between creeks on both sides of the fairway.

Safety issues are the main concern to opening 12, 13, 14 and 15. There is no safe route to bypass those holes and No. 16 without exposing golfers to shots from players on other holes.

The downhill par-3 No. 3 hole looks much the way it did prior to flooding.

Instead, current players are detoured from 11 green to the nearby 17th tee. The fairways and greens on the open holes are in good condition, though some missing trees and debris are noticeable.

Sugar Mountain is offering players options to play 9 or 13 holes.

Owned by the Sugar Mountain community, the course has received government assistance to help restore the layout. The clubhouse, which sits above the layout, was used to feed and comfort nearby residents in the weeks following the flooding when homes were destroyed and roads were closed.

Sugar Mountain and nearby Banner Elk have bounced back from extensive damage. Elk River Club, a Jack Nicklaus design in a valley west of Banner Elk, was devastated by overflow from the Elk River, and is not expected to reopen earlier than next year.

Next week: TriadGolf.com reports from Hound Ears Golf Club in Boone, where the course and grounds have made a remarkable recovery from flood damage.