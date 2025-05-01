Friday, May 2, 2025
Wake women sent to Texas regional

The Wake Forest women are the No. 2 seed at next week's NCAA regional in Lubbock, Texas.

The Wake Forest women’s golf team is seeded No. 2 behind Texas in the May 5-7 NCAA Regional in Lubbock, Texas, in assignments announced by the NCAA. Julia McLaughlin of High Point University, the individual champion of the Big South Conference tournament, will play in Lubbock as an individual.

The top five teams and the top individual in the six regionals will advance to the NCAA Championship. North Carolina is seeded third at Norman, Oklahoma, where the top seeded teams are Stanford and Northwestern. Virginia Tech, with Triad golfers Morgan Ketchum and Emily Mathews, was sent to Arizona. N.C. State will play at Charlottesville, Virginia.

