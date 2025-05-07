Badgett, Bowman, Harvey win medalist honors at prep regionals

Pennson Badgett won medalist honors Tuesday, East Surry to a berth in the 2A state championship at Pilot Knob Park and Cameron Harvey of Northwest Guilford shared medalist at Stonebridge Golf Club in Monroe in the 4A Midwest Regional.

Brandon Bowman led Mt. Airy to the 1A Midwest Regional title by winning medalist honors with 66 at Cedarbrook. Bishop McGuinness finished third to join the Granite Bears next week at Longleaf in Southern Pines.

Badgett shot 68 as the Cardinals finished second on their home course behind Salisbury, advancing to next week’s 2A Championship at Pinehurst No. 6. North Surry finished third to advance as well.

Harvey and Chase McEvoy of Marvin Ridge shot 67 at Stonebridge. Marvin Ridge won the regional with West Forsyth and Grimsley also earning berths at the 4A state championship at Pinehurst No. 2 and No. 8. Connor Lynde of Reagan shot 74 to qualify as an individual.