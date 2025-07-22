What’s New in Triad Golf? Wyndham deadline looms; par-3 course details

Who are some of the top names coming to Sedgefield Country Club for the Wyndham Championship next week?

The tournament has made some recent announcements about commitments. But truth is, eligible players have until late Friday afternoon to commit. And it’s not unusual for a few withdrawals in the days leading up to the first round.

The biggest stars, the Schefflers, McIlroys, Schauffeles, etc., are taking two weeks off prior to the playoffs.

With the Greensboro event the last opportunity for players to get into the FedExCup Playoffs — or improve their position — a lot may depend on the first two rounds of this week’s 3M Open in Minnesota — for several reasons.

Coming directly after the British Open, 3M is short on star power. Maverick McNealy, at No. 11, is the highest ranked player in the FedEx standings. Sam Burns (22) and Chris Gotterup (23) and Sungjae Im (29) are the only others in the 30 at Memphis.

In recent years, most of the players in the top 30 don’t play in Greensboro, opting to rest up for the playoffs. A majority between Nos. 31 and 120 will be in the field.

The top 70 in the standings after Greensboro go to Memphis for the playoffs. The top 50 after Memphis go to Maryland, where the players will be cut to 30 for the finals at East Lake Club.

Greensboro figures to have a better field than Memphis. Gotterup, Lucas Glover (26), Im and Ryan Fox (30) have committed. Glover won here two years ago and has family here. This is only Year 2 on the PGA Tour for Fox, who already has two wins this year and probably likes his chances to make another big check.

Rickie Fowler (63) is playing in Minnesota. If he doesn’t rise in the standings, he’s a good bet for Sedgefield. Jordan Spieth (48) has played here multiple times and may want to improve his playoff position.

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley (10th in U.S. Ryder Cup standings) could play in an attempt to leap into one of six automatic Ryder Cup spots and avoid making a choice about taking a captain’s pick. But he’s not playing in Minnesota.

OLD FIELD PAR-3 TAKING SHAPE

Now, some more information about the six-hole par-3 walking course adjacent to Colin Creek in Mocksville that TriadGolf.com reported last week to be under construction.

Melinda Groomes, the pro shop manager at Colin Creek, told TriadGolf.com has been told that the course’s name will be “Old Field.” The owner is Matt Tullos, who purchased the former Colin Creek (previously Hickory Hill) driving range.

The architectural firm of Smyers, Craig and Coyne is designing the course, with construction from Landscapes Unlimited. An opening is expected by the fall.

Old Field will soon have new grass.

Though Colin Creek, which has 12 holes from Hickory Hill, has separate ownership, Groomes said that Old Field will be run out of the Colin Creek pro shop — at least initially.

Old Field will have greens similar to those on regulation courses. Some of the walks from tee to green will be surrounded by high vegetation mimicking links-style layouts.

Some unique features include a double green for Nos. 2 and 4 and a deep bunker expected to draw attention. Hole lengths will range from 68 yards to 149 yards with 631 total yardage.

Lights from the Hickory Hill driving range remain on the property, but Groomes said she did not know whether they would be used. The facility will include a “Himalayan-style” putting course and a practice area.

Groomes said future plans at Old Field could include building a pro shop/snack bar.