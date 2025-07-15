Wednesday, July 16, 2025
spot_imgspot_img
HomeJunior GolfEdwards makes strong start at U.S. Girls' Junior
Junior Golf

Edwards makes strong start at U.S. Girls’ Junior

John Brasier
By John Brasier
0
40
Leah Edwards has qualified for the U.S. Junior Girls.

Leah Edwards is in position to advance to match play at the U.S. Girls’ Junior.

The Greensboro golfer, a two-time Class 4A individual champion at Northwest Guilford High who will attend Western Kentucky University, shot even-par 71 Monday afternoon in the first round of stroke play at Atlanta Athletic Club.

Edwards made three birdies and three bogeys, shooting even-par on each side. She will play in the morning on Tuesday.

Edwards is one of eight players tied for 16th entering Tuesday’s final round of stroke play. The top 64 players will advance to match play. Rinka Nakayama of Japan leads with 66.

Mallory Pitts, a student at Greensboro Day School and the Carolinas Girls’ Junior champion, shot 78 after making birdie on the first hole.

Previous article
What’s new in Triad Golf? A lighted par-3 course
Next article
Womble loses final-round battle at Carolinas Amateur
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | john@triadgolf.com

ABOUT US

THE PREEMINENT GOLF SITE FOR GOLFER'S IN NORTH CAROLINA’S PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Triad Golf Magazine