Edwards makes strong start at U.S. Girls’ Junior

Leah Edwards is in position to advance to match play at the U.S. Girls’ Junior.

The Greensboro golfer, a two-time Class 4A individual champion at Northwest Guilford High who will attend Western Kentucky University, shot even-par 71 Monday afternoon in the first round of stroke play at Atlanta Athletic Club.

Edwards made three birdies and three bogeys, shooting even-par on each side. She will play in the morning on Tuesday.

Edwards is one of eight players tied for 16th entering Tuesday’s final round of stroke play. The top 64 players will advance to match play. Rinka Nakayama of Japan leads with 66.

Mallory Pitts, a student at Greensboro Day School and the Carolinas Girls’ Junior champion, shot 78 after making birdie on the first hole.