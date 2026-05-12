Reynolds’ Jenkins takes second in 8A (will update with Class 5A, Class 6A)

Triad golfers swept medalist honors in the Class 5A and Class 6A State Championships at Sapona Golf Club in Lexington.

Lincoln Newton claimed the 5A medal by six shots to lead Oak Grove to the team title by six shots over South Point.

Jack Weston, a freshman from Northern Guilford, pulled out the 6A crown by one shot over Charlie Horne of Terry Sanford, which cruised to the team title.

Newton, a senior, posted 67 Tuesday to finish with a 36-hole total of 9-under-par 135 on a par-71 Sapona course that measured 6,620 yards.

Oak Grove’s Aiden Wilson added a fourth-place finish with 142 after a final-round 70. Teammate Tyler Lambert shot 154, Jayden Robertson fired 164 and Brady Steelman had 165. Lathan Cobb of Western Alamance was ninth at 147.

Oak Grove posted 594 for the tournament, 26-over. Seaforth was third at 605.

Freshman Andrew Jenkins of R.J. Reynolds shot 74 Tuesday at Pinehurst No. 8 to finish second in the individual standings at the Class 7A State Championship.

Jenkins, the first-round leader after opening with 68, finished at 2-under-par 142, four strokes behind Ty Donnelly of team champion Marvin Ridge.

Walker Millican of Grimsley shot 72 to finish 4-over in sixth place. Reynolds was fourth in the team competition behind Cardinal Gibbons and Heritage.

Lane Crotts shot 64 at Longleaf Golf Club for a 134 total to earn medalist in 4A and lead Cramer to the team title with 567.

Team champions include Northside of Pinetown in 1A; Mitchell in 2A; and Pinecrest in 8A. Smith Summerlin was the 8A medalist with 139 for second-place Broughton.