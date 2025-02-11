Triad course flips sides to original routing

A municipal Triad course has flipped its sides back to its original routing.

Jamestown Park Golf Course swapped the numbering of its front and back nines as a means to smooth operations. As a result, the ninth green is now a short distance and in easy view of the pro shop.

Jamestown Park pro Marcy Newton said the change was made near the end of 2024. Both finishing holes are par-4s.

With the change the 18th green is now farther from the pro shop behind the cart building. Newton said the current routing is the same as when the course opened in 1974. A first change allowed the course to finish next to the pro shop.