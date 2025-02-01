Zalatoris struggles near early home

Will Zalatoris returned to play this week at Pebble Beach after making a late withdrawal last week at Torrey Pines.

The former Wake Forest star is off to tough start, standing in a tie for 70th in the 80-player, pro field at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at 2-over 144, nine shots behind leader Sepp Straka. Cameron Young, another former Wake standout, is 77th at 3-over.

In an interview with a San Francisco TV station this week, Zalatoris didn’t reveal why he withdrew at Torrey Pines, but did share some memories of living in the nearby Bay Area until moving to Texas at 9.

He said he remains a fan of Bay Area sports teams, especially the San Francisco Giants and Golden State Warriors. He revealed that his dream local foursome would include Bay Area native Tom Brady, former Giants star Buster Posey and Warriors standout Steph Curry.

There is no cut at Pebble Beach, one of the PGA Tour’s eight signature events with higher purses.