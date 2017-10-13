Top Posts
Oak Valley pro honored as one of nation’s best instructors

October 13, 2017

Goslak, a former Wake Forest University golfer, was recognized from more than 1,700 LPGA certified professionals worldwide.

“I am honored to be part of this elite group of golf professionals and thank the LPGA and Women’s Golf Journal for creating this award,” Goslak said.

Goslak has been an active member of the LPGA Teaching and Club Professionals since 2003 and in 2015 she won the LPGA Southeastern Teacher of the Year award. She has also been nominated by Golf Digest for the Best in State for teaching professionals.

Women’s Golf Journal is a national magazine dedicated to celebrating the lifestyle of golfing women everywhere.

“The depth of teaching expertise in the LPGA is astounding,” said Women’s Golf Journal publisher Matthew Squire. “We’re honored to celebrate the teaching expertise of these coaches, and are delighted that these incredible women are finally beginning to receive the recognition and the credit they so richly deserve.”

