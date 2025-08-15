Einstein claims dominating, bogey-free N.C. Open victory at Forsyth CC

Brandon Einstein’s quest at the N.C. Open all came down to an 18-inch-or-so putt on the final hole Thursday at Forsyth Country Club.

“I was a little nervous,” admitted the 25-year-old Tanglewood Park associate pro as he recalled standing over his ball on the 18th green.

Einstein routinely tapped in the putt for 6-under-par 65, capping an easy, nine-stroke victory. With the closing par, Einstein finished a dominating, bogey-free 54-hole performance that sent Carolinas PGA staffers searching through their records to find out when, if ever, that feat was last accomplished in a CPGA event.

Einstein’s quest for a bogey-free tournament supplied all that could be even remotely classified as drama during the final round. Posting 18 birdies, he enjoyed big leads throughout the last two rounds.

For the third straight day, Einstein dissected the 6,793-yard Donald Ross design. Einstein finished at 18-under 195 to claim a runaway triumph. Tyler Lucas of Tega Cay, South Carolina, was second at 204 after shooting 68. Zack Taylor of Myrtle Beach (69) and Matt Fry of West End (70) tied for third at 206.

Einstein didn’t try to do anything different Thursday after opening with 64 and 66 with an approach emphasizing accuracy over distance.

Brandon Einstein watches his birdie putt at No. 18 at Forsyth.

“Fairways and greens,” Einstein said. “Stick to the game plan. “I hit every club I hit the past three days. I played solid golf all week and I got a little luck.”

Einstein made eight birdies in nine tries on the par-5s.

“That’s probably the most impressive three rounds I’ve seen here,” said Forsyth director of golf Chase Adams, who has worked at the club for seven years. Though Adams had predicted a “double-digit” under par score as the target for a winner, “I didn’t see the number he posted out there.”

Cruising through the first two rounds by hitting almost every fairway and green in regulation, Einstein actually had a few brushes with bogeys Thursday, including one on the penultimate hole.

But it was a bogey-free tournament that was at stake. Winning was never in doubt Thursday. Leading by six entering the round, Einstein birdied Nos. 1, 2, 5, 6 and 8 to make the turn in 31. He made only one birdie — at the par-5 15th — on the back side.

“It definitely crossed my mind,” Einstein said. “I started missing some greens, hitting some errant shots. I started getting my heart rate up a bit.”

At 17, he drove in the lip of a fairway bunker and his ball rolled back into the sand. He eventually holed an 8-foot par putt.

“I thought I hit the putt too hard and it snuck in the right side,” Einstein said.

Despite the dominating performance, Einstein said he has no desire to make an attempt at a playing career. The former High Point University and N.C. State golfer said he enjoy a six-month journey on mini tours.

“I enjoy what I do (now) too much,” Einstein said.

After an overnight rain of about an inch, the field played “preferred lies” in the fairways.

Luke Lovell of Greer, S.C., had Thursday’s low round of 64 and was part of a four-way tie for fifth at 207.

Top Triad finishers included Tommy Gibson of Mt. Airy at 208; followed by Davis Womble of Winston-Salem at 209; Wake Forest player Kyle Haas at 210; Tanglewood Park associate pro Samuel Uberseder and Gardner-Webb’s Jack Boyer at 211; and Sam Davidson of Asheville and Oak Grove High senior Lincoln Newton at 212.

Adam Fisher of Raleigh dropped from third to the tie for fifth with a double bogey on 18 after his birdie putt rolled off the putting surface. Boyer made 16 birdies and one eagle for the tournament, but also double-bogeyed the final hole.