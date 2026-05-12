Badgett sets state record to lead East Surry to 3A state title

Medalist Pennson Badgett shot 67 Tuesday and broke the NCSHAA scoring record for East Surry, which held off a charge from Pine Lake Prep to win the Class 3A Boys’ Championship at Longleaf Golf Club in Southern Pines.

Badgett’s 15-under-par 127 total eclipsed the state record of 13-under 131 set in 2011 by PGA Tour champion J.T. Poston of Hickory.

Badgett, who shot what was believed to be a state-record 60 in the first round, finished nine strokes ahead of second-place Slater Meade of West Wilkes. East Surry was the team runner-up in 2A last year, before the NCSHAA expanded from four to eight classifications.

East Surry shot 306 Tuesday to finish at 607, five better than Pine Lake. Corbin Mills of East Surry tied for fifth at 147, Sawyer Simmons finished with 165 and Braxton Davis shot 176.