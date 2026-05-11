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East Surry’s Badgett shoots record-breaking 60 in N.C. 3A first round

John Brasier
By John Brasier
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Pennson Badgett of East Surry set a state record Tuesday at Longleaf Golf Club.

Pennson Badgett is concluding his high school golf career in record-breaking fashion.

The East Surry senior shot 12-under-par 60 in Monday’s first round of the state Class 3A Boys’ Championship at Longleaf Golf Club in Southern Pines.

Badgett broke the former single-round record for an N.C. state championship round of 63 set by PGA Tour member and former Wyndham Championship winner J.T. Poston while playing for Hickory at Foxfire Golf Club in 2011. With 70 or better in Tuesday’s final round, Badgett will break Poston’s 36-hole record of 13-under 131.

Badgett, a University of Tennessee commit who advanced to match play last summer at the U.S. Amateur, made 10 birdies — five on each side — and an eagle on the par-5 14th.

The par-72 course is playing 6,685 yards, according to the championship scorecard.

TriadGolf.com and TriangleGolf.com will have more results from the first round of the state championships later Monday.

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John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
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