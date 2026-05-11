Reynolds’ Jenkins, Oak Grove’s Newton, North Surry’s Campbell top high school leaderboards (Updates with all classes)

Freshman Andrew Jenkins of R.J. Reynolds shot 4-under 68 Monday at Pinehurst No. 8 to take a one-stroke lead over Ty Donnelly of Marvin Ridge at the top of the leaderboard at the N.C. Class 7A State Championship.

Walker Millican of Grimsley was tied for 11th at 76. Charlie Zaks shot 77 on the par-72, 6,700-yard layout to help Reynolds tie Cardinal Gibbons for second in the team standings at 13-over 301, 14 shots behind Marvin Ridge entering Tuesday’s final round.

In 5A, Lincoln Newton shot 3-under 68 at Sapona Golf Club to take a one-shot lead in the medalist race and help Oak Grove stay within two strokes of South Point in the team race. Aiden Wilson shot 72 on the 6,400-yard course for Oak Grove, which shot 9-over 287. Lathan Cobb shot 74 for Western Alamance.

In 6A, Jack Weston shot 67 for Northern Guilford, one shot behind in the medalist race. Northern was in second at 293, trailing Terry Sanford by 18 strokes. Paul Hosseinzadeh shot 73 and Karson Newsome posted 74 for Northern.

In 8A at Pinehurst No. 8, Cameron Harvey of Northwest Guilford shot 71 to tie for third, three strokes behind Smith Summerlin of Broughton. Hometown Pinecrest grabbed four of the top six spots on the leaderboard, but its 283 total lead Broughton by only seven shots.

Hardy Campbell of North Surry shot 3-under 69 on a 6,700-yard Longleaf Golf Club course in Southern Pines to pull into a four-way tie for the lead in the 4A tournament. North Surry was in third in the team standings with 306, 19 behind leader Cramer.

Aiden Stamper shot 79 to lead South Stokes, which is third in Class 2A at 330 at Gates Four Country Club in Fayetteville, nine strokes behind leading Christ the King Catholic.

Northside of Pinetown shot 331 as a team at Gates Four to take a one-shot lead over Chatham Central in 1A.