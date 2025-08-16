Saturday, August 16, 2025
spot_imgspot_img
HomeFeatured NewsBarry leads Forsyth Amateur
Featured NewsTournament NewsUncategorized

Barry leads Forsyth Amateur

John Brasier
By John Brasier
0
5
The rear side of the new Tanglewood Park clubhouse due to open Sept. 9 in the location of the former clubhouse.

Defending champion Brett Barry shot 66 at Tanglewood Park Championship Course on Friday to take the first round lead in the Forsyth Amateur Championship.

Scott Campbell was in second place at 68, followed by Paul McLean at 70 and Stephen Holt, Troy Blamer and David Song at 71. The group at 72 includes Forrest Blevins, Chris Logan and Brian Poindexter.

The tournament continues Saturday at Maple Chase Country Club. The field of more than 80 players from Forsyth County will be cut to 16 for Sunday’s final round at Forsyth Country Club.

Previous article
Forsyth Championship begins at Tanglewood Park
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | john@triadgolf.com

ABOUT US

THE PREEMINENT GOLF SITE FOR GOLFER'S IN NORTH CAROLINA’S PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Triad Golf Magazine