Barry leads Forsyth Amateur

Defending champion Brett Barry shot 66 at Tanglewood Park Championship Course on Friday to take the first round lead in the Forsyth Amateur Championship.

Scott Campbell was in second place at 68, followed by Paul McLean at 70 and Stephen Holt, Troy Blamer and David Song at 71. The group at 72 includes Forrest Blevins, Chris Logan and Brian Poindexter.

The tournament continues Saturday at Maple Chase Country Club. The field of more than 80 players from Forsyth County will be cut to 16 for Sunday’s final round at Forsyth Country Club.