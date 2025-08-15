Forsyth Championship begins at Tanglewood Park

The Forsyth Championship begins Friday with three different courses playing host to the 54-hole tournament.

A field of close to 90 amateurs will play Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course in the first round and Maple Chase Country Club on Saturday. The field will be cut to the top 16 overall scores for Sunday’s final round at Forsyth Country Club.

The tournament will be one of the final events held at Tanglewood Park out of its temporary pro shop north of the ninth hole at Championship.

On Sept. 9, Tanglewood Park operations are scheduled to move into the park’s new clubhouse (photo) in the same location as its former clubhouse at the top of the hill next to Tanglewood’s putting green and practice range.

The field will be flighted for Saturday and flight winners decided after the second round.