Friday, August 15, 2025
spot_imgspot_img
HomeTournament NewsForsyth Championship begins at Tanglewood Park
Tournament NewsUncategorized

Forsyth Championship begins at Tanglewood Park

John Brasier
By John Brasier
0
4
The rear side of the new Tanglewood Park clubhouse. The front was inaccessible Friday due to construction.

The Forsyth Championship begins Friday with three different courses playing host to the 54-hole tournament.

A field of close to 90 amateurs will play Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course in the first round and Maple Chase Country Club on Saturday. The field will be cut to the top 16 overall scores for Sunday’s final round at Forsyth Country Club.

The tournament will be one of the final events held at Tanglewood Park out of its temporary pro shop north of the ninth hole at Championship.

On Sept. 9, Tanglewood Park operations are scheduled to move into the park’s new clubhouse (photo) in the same location as its former clubhouse at the top of the hill next to Tanglewood’s putting green and practice range.

The field will be flighted for Saturday and flight winners decided after the second round.

Previous article
Einstein claims dominating, bogey-free N.C. Open victory at Forsyth CC
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | john@triadgolf.com

ABOUT US

THE PREEMINENT GOLF SITE FOR GOLFER'S IN NORTH CAROLINA’S PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Triad Golf Magazine