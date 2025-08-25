Cameron Young should be the only U.S. captain’s pick outside top 12 on the points list

After nine holes in Sunday’s final round of the Tour Championship, Keegan Bradley seemed to have a needed scenario for picking himself to play in the Ryder Cup with little or no controversy.

That would have decreased the odds for former Wake Forest star Cameron Young, who was not only outside the top 6 for automatic inclusion on the team, but also outside the top 12, taking away any strong criticism for his possible exclusion.

But after the final nine holes, the situations seem reversed, though many pundits believe Young and Bradley will both be chosen for the U.S. team.

Bradley, trailing only eventual winner Tommy Fleetwood at the turn, faded to fall into a three-way tie for seventh. Did he feel pressure down the stretch, feeling he needed to nail down a spot? If so, is that a trait the U.S. team wants in the pressure-packed matches?

Young, knowing he needed a strong finish to help his captain’s pick candidacy, shot 66 to leapfrog over Bradley into a tie for fourth. Considering his strong play this summer, including a dominant victory at Sedgefield and fifth-place and 11th-place finishes in the first two playoff rounds, Young be picked for Bethpage Black, where he won a New York State Open.

Though he’s No. 11 in U.S. Ryder Cup points, Bradley would face certain scrutiny if he named himself as a player to the 12-man team and struggled as a player in the event. The argument is that dual roles could limit his ability to perform either one.

The guess here is that Bradley’s 2-over-par back nine at East Lake on Sunday is a factor in a decision to serve as captain and not play.

Regardless Bradley’s decision about his own role, Young’s impressive summer makes him an easy captain’s pick despite his finish at 14th on points list.

There are no American players whose current form or experience merit jumping Young. Not Jordan Spieth. Not Brooks Koepka or Dustin Johnson.

The U.S. roster should be qualifiers Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau with top 12 points listers Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Maverick McNealy and Brian Harman as wild cards.

Young, who is in good form, replaces Bradley, who has the burden of captain’s duties. Otherwise, the whole team selection is made based on merit (according to the points system). Win or lose the Cup, Bradley would be above criticism.

No matter the U.S. picks, beating Europe will be tough. The European team has the more recognizable and proven stars, including Rory McIlroy, Robert McIntyre, Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Hojgaard, Shane Lowry, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka and Matt Fitzpatrick.