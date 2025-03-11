Cardwell takes post at Mt. Airy CC as pros leave Triad city’s two clubs

A small city at one edge of the Triad has a new golf professional at one club and one on the way at another.

Veteran Triad golf professional Andy Cardwell is the new pro at Mt. Airy County Club. Cardwell told Triad Golf Magazine that he would take over his new duties on March 24.

Currently the golf professional at Deep Springs Country Club in Stoneville, Cardwell previously served as general manager at Oak Valley Golf Club in Advance.

Less than a mile down the road (Greenhill/Country Club roads) from Mt. Airy CC, Timmy Brant has left Cross Creek Country Club and taken a sales position with an out-of-town company, Triad Golf Magazine has learned. A replacement has not yet been announced by the club.

Brant, a Mt. Airy native, was brought back to Cross Creek after Skip and Cathy Eckenrod bought the club in October 2020. The Eckenrods own Interlam, a Mt. Airy-based designer and manufacturer of sculpted wall panels.

Brant had worked at several N.C. courses, serving as head pro at High Meadows Club in Roaring Gap before going to Cross Creek, which has an 18-hole Joe Lee design open to public play with several amenities for members.