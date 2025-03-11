College Roundup: UNC leads at PGA West, Triad duo shines for Hokies

Triad golfers Morgan Ketchum and Emily Mathews made strong showings with the Virginia Tech women’s team on Monday at the Yale Invitational West at PGA West at LaQuinta, California.

Ketchum shot 2-under-par 70 and Mathews posted 71 for the Hokies, who are in seventh place. North Carolina is running away from the field with a 10-shot lead at 22-under 554. The Tar Heels, ranked 15th in the nation, are one of five top-30 teams in the 12-team field, led by No. 12 Vanderbilt.

Ketchum is in 20th place in the individual standings at even-par. Mathews is in 26th at 1-over. Ing Iadpluem of UNC leads the individuals at 10-under.

———————————–

Guilford College tied for eighth and Greensboro College placed 12th in the 20-team field at the Tiger Invitational, which concluded Tuesday at Forest Creek Country Club’s North Course in Pinehurst.

Methodist, ranked No. 2 in Division III won the event at 9-under-par 567 in the 36-hole event, beating second-place Babson College by nine 11 strokes. Sewanee, Emory and Hampden-Sydney rounded out the top five in the team race at the Tom Fazio-designed layout.

Chase Watts of Methodist was medalist at 10-under 134. Triad native Evan Mendyk, ranked 12th in Division III, tied for 29th at 148, for Guilford. Luke Wise finished at 151 for the Quakers. Triad native Ethan Cuddeback and Brevin Knight led Greensboro with 152.

————————————-

Elon was in seventh place after the opening day of the scheduled, 54-hole Babygrande Donald Ross Collegiate at Mid-Pines Golf Club in Southern Pines. Chattanooga led the 20-team field at 10-under, 18 strokes ahead of Elon and five on top of second-place George Mason, when play was suspended in Monday afternoon’s second round due to darkness.