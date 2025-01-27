The Cardinal to host 2025 N.C. Amateur

One of the top courses — and one of the most difficult — will play host to this spring’s 65th North Carolina Amateur, according to the 2025 Carolinas Golf Association schedule nearing completion.

The Cardinal by Pete Dye will be the host to the state amateur on June 11-14. Local qualifying will be held at Holly Ridge Golf Links on May 13. Other qualifying sites are May 28 at Talamore Golf Resort in Southern Pines and Cedar Rock Country Club in Lenoir, and June 3 at Mooresville Golf Course and Walnut Creek in Goldsboro. Another qualifier has yet to be set.

Walker Isley of Oak Island shot 25-under-par 259 last year at Croasdale Country Club in Durham to win by a whopping 15 strokes and become the first back-to-back champion in 50 years. Isley finished his career at UNC Wilmington last spring and failed to make the cut in the fall at the first stage of PGA Tour Qualifying at Bermuda Run.

Part of McConnell Golf, which includes top Triad courses at Sedgefield Country Club and Old North State Club among its 16 golf properties, The Cardinal also allows some public play.

Other CGA championship sites include Salisbury Country Club for the Senior Amateur, May 6-8. A local qualifier will be held at Stoney Creek on April 21. The Four-Ball will be Oct. 2-4 at Forest Oaks Country Club.

The CGA schedule features the 111th Carolinas Amateur, July 8-11 at Pinehurst No. 7, with a local qualifier June 17 at Tanglewood Park Championship course.

The Carolinas Mid-Amateur will be April 11-13 at Waynesville Country Club, with a local qualifier March 24 at Holly Ridge. The N.C. Mid-Amatuer will be played Sept. 4-6 at Southern Pines Golf Club, with a local qualifier Aug. 18 at Jamestown Park.