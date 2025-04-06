College Roundup: Howerton shares lead for High Point; UNC’s Ford wins playoff

Anna Howerton of Winston-Salem and High Point teammate Anais Arafi were two of the three co-leaders Sunday after the first 36 holes of the University of Maryland’s Terrapin Invitational.

Howerton and Arafi are at 2-under-par 142, helping High Point tie Notre Dame for third place in the team standings entering Monday’s final round.

Howerton shot rounds of 70 and 72. Arafi shot 73 and 69 at the University of Maryland Golf Course. At 9-over 585, High Point is only six strokes behind leader Michigan and four behind Maryland. Big Ten Conference programs Nebraska and Penn State are also in the 14-team field.

FORD WINS AT AUGUSTA: David Ford of North Carolina, the nation’s top-ranked men’s player, won a playoff over Max Herendeen of Illinois with a birdie to claim medalist honors at the Augusta Haskins Award Invite at Forest Hills Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Ford and Herendeen tied at 12-under 204 after 54 holes. As a team, the Tar Heels are tied with Notre Dame for fourth at 8-under 856. Oklahoma State and Texas tied atop the leaderboard at 20-under and Illinois was third at 15-under.

WAKE FOURTH IN NAPLES: Marshall Meisel shot 73 to lead a balanced performance from the Wake Forest men, who are in fourth after the first round of the 54-hole Calusa Cup at Calusa Pines Golf Club in Naples, Florida. At 8-over 296, Wake trails Louisville by 12 strokes, Florida by 6 and UCLA by 4. Purdue, Iowa, LSU, Virginia and Miami (Ohio) round out the field.