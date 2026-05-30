Duke, UNC start fast at Men’s NCAA Championship

Duke and North Carolina got off to strong starts Friday at the Men’s NCAA Championship at Omni La Costa Resort.

Ethan Evans and Bryan Kim each shot 1-under-par 71 for Duke, which shot 2-under 286 as a team, good for a tie for fourth place with San Diego, six shots behind leader UCLA. Auburn is second, four strokes off the pace, and third-place Pepperdine trailed by another shot.

Carson Bertagnole and Niall Shiels Donegan each shot 69 for the Tar Heels, who were tied for sixth at 287.

Ian Maspat of San Diego, Connor Williams of Arizona State and William Jennings of Alabama, playing as an individual, were tied for the lead at 66.