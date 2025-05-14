East Surry’s Badgett takes second in 2A; Oak Grove takes third in 3A team race

East Surry’s Pennson Badgett finished second in Class 3A played at Pinehurst No. 6 in state high school tournaments played Monday and Tuesday in the Sandhills area.

Badgett, the 2023 medalist, shot even-par 142 for 36 holes to finish six shots behind Slater Meade of West Wilkes in the Class 2A High School Championship.

East Surry finished fifth in the team standings at 647, only two strokes ahead of sixth-place North Surry. Salisbury won the team title at 59-over-par 627, one shot better than Mooresville Pine Lake Prep.

Lincoln Newton and Tyler Lambert each finished at 1-under 143 to tie for ninth on the individual leaderboard and push Oak Grove to a third-place showing at the Class 3A championship at Gates Four Country Club in Fayetteville.

Oak Grove shot 12-over 588 for 36 holes, only four strokes behind Stuart Cramer and Terry Sanford. Cramer won a playoff to claim the title. Warren Stiglitz of East Lincoln won medalist honors at 6-under 138.

Pinecrest shot 12-under-par 416 as a team in rounds at Pinehurst No. 2 and No. 8 to win the Class 4A title for the third straight year Tuesday, beating second-place Broughton by 14 strokes. Will Houghton of Charlotte Catholic was medalist at 7-under 107 for 27 holes — poor weather limited the first round at No. 2 to nine holes.

Mitchell won the Class 1A championship at Longleaf Club in Southern Pines, led by medalist Connor Warren. Like Class 4A, the 1A tournament was reduced to 27 holes.