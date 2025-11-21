Friday, November 21, 2025
Old Town climbs in magazine's world rankings

By John Brasier
Private and historic golf club in Winston-Salem, NC

Old Town Club continued its climb in the 2025-2026 Golf Magazine Top 100 Courses in the World rankings released this week.

The Winston-Salem course, designed by Perry Maxwell, was up four spots to No. 80 in voting by the magazine’s 126 panelists from 16 nations.

Pine Valley remained No. 1, followed by Cypress Point and the Old Course at St. Andrews. Shinnecock Hills was No. 5 with National Golf Links at 6, Augusta National at 8, Oakmont at 9 and Sand Hills at 10 as U.S. courses claimed seven of the top 10 slots.

Pinehurst No. 2 was the Carolinas’ top-ranked course at No. 20. The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island was No. 71.

