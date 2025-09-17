Ketchum leads Wake women to Stephens Cup title

Morgan Ketchum beat the world’s No. 2 ranked woman amateur Wednesday afternoon to lead Wake Forest to a 3-2 victory over Stanford and the championship of the Jackson T. Stephens Cup.

Ketchum, a Reagan High grad who transferred to Wake over the summer from Virginia Tech, beat Paula Martin Sampedro 4 & 3 to give the Demon Deacons an early lead in title match televised by Golf Channel at Shoreacres near Chicago.

Anne-Sterre Den Dunnen defeated Kelly Xu 1 up in 21 holes and Casey Weidenfield added a 1-up victory over Meja Ortengren for Wake’s other victories. The Deacons also won the 2023 Stephens Cup.

Macy Pate, a teammate of Ketchum’s at Reagan and the 54-hole stroke play medalist earlier in the week, lost her match to Megha Ganne 2 & 1. Chloe Kovelesky lost her match to Andrea Revuelta 4 & 3.

Wake won its first tournament of the fall season last week, the 12-team Annika Intercollegiate with Kovelskey winning medalist honors.

In the men’s division of the Stephens Cup, LSU won the first three matches to finish against North Carolina to clinch the championship.



