New wave of changes at ranges appear to be coming to the Triad

Imagine a Top Golf for golfers.

OK, that might sound silly. But it’s not. Comparing hitting shots at TopGolf to practicing at a range is like comparing bouncing putts off the bricks at Putt Putt to working on your stroke at a practice green.

Heck, at TopGolf almost everyone uses the facility’s clubs to hit balls out onto the giant pin ball playing surface. Poorly hit shots often score better than well-struck shots in the facility’s various games. Tote your own bag up the stairs to a hitting cube and you’ll draw curious stares.

TopGolf is great for mixed gatherings, but it’s entertainment, not a practice facility.

Fortunately, there is a new wave of practice facilities coming — hopefully, soon to the Triad — that combines entertainment with actual practice opportunities.

Golf Ranch, recently profiled in Golf Digest, is an infant chain that attempts to merge traditional practice facilities with food, drink and entertainment at a higher-value price. There are other similar concepts throughout the country.

Practice facilities offering shot tracking technology, food, drink, maybe music, will no doubt find their way to the Triad. A place to work on your swing and hone your short game on natural surfaces with a spot to relax with food and a cold beverage seems like a can’t-miss product.

The Triad has already dabbled into the new era of driving ranges. PGA members Chris Marriott and Ricky Lyons, owners of Country Club Golf Center near the intersection of Styers Ferry Road and Lewisville-Clemmons Road in west Winston-Salem, told TriadGolf.com that they expect their new Lewisville location to open some time in 2026.

The new Shallowford Road facility is planned to have a short-game practice area and a large putting green in addition to a driving range with covered tees, fully stocked pro shop and PGA teaching pros.

Marriott and Lyons told TriadGolf.com that they plan to offer customers access to all facilities for a single, yet-to-determined fee …

An old pine fell just to the left of the first green on Monday morning at Gillespie Golf Course.

I-85 Golf in Haw River is an example of the new trend in practice facilities. Visible from the interstate, I-85 Golf offers Pro Tracer tracking technology on its range while offering other attractions such as mini golf and batting changes and a modern pro shop. There’s also an on-site food truck …

For serious practice on simulators, there’s Tee It Up Indoors on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro provides an outstanding environment. Owner Davis Troxler, a longtime PGA instructor, is available for lessons. Beverages, including beer, and snacks are sold at a small bar.

Troxler also operates Deep River Golf Range on N.C. 68 in High Point …

A few new greens are in construction at Pine Knolls Golf Club, recently purchased by Bobby Evans for $3.7 million — a figure calculated from tax records.

The Kernersville course is rebuilding its sixth and 16th greens. According to signs at the course, the new greens are expected to be ready in October. Until then, the holes have temporary greens …

Reynolds Park Golf Course will have its 85th anniversary in 2026. The Winston-Salem public facility, designed by Ellis Maples, already has souvenir T-shirts available in the pro shop …

Four Triad instructors were among the 20 selected as “Best Teachers in the State” for 2026 and 2027.

In alphabetical order, Robbie Fritz of Greensboro Country Club, Chris Haarlow of Precision Golf School, Robert Linville of Precision Golf School and Rick Murphy of Greensboro made the North Carolina list …

A familiar name in the Carolinas won the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur on Thursday at The Homestead Cascades course in Hot Springs, Virginia.

Dawn Woodard of Greer, South Caroiina, who grew up in a small town just west of Myrtle Beach, defeated Aussie Sue Wooster in 20 holes in the title match. The 51-year-old Woodard, a former standout at Furman, is a three-time Carolinas Golf Association Player of the Year and an eight-time S.C. Amateur champion.