Moorehead, Williams in contention for 6A girls title

Ellie Acrey shot 5-over 76 Monday at Sapona to lead Reagan into the runner-up spot entering Tuesday’s final round of the N.C. 7A Girls’ Championship. The Raiders posted 42-over 255, 10 stroked behind Marvin Ridge and 11 better than D.H. Conley and Lake Norman, the teams tied for third.

Acrey, a senior, stands third as an individual, three shots behind leader Gracie Song of Cuthbertson.

The final rounds of six other classifications also finish Tuesday. The NCSHAA website did not have Class 5A scores on its website Monday night.

8A

Emery Lewis shot 76 and Katelyn Pearman added 79 for Northwest Guilford, which moved into second place with 243 at Pinehurst No. 6. Pinecrest dominated the opening day at 222, holding down the top three individual spots. Lewis is in fourth, only three shots off the lead.

6A

Gabriella Moorehead and Walter Williams are in contention for medalist honors and the team title at Stonebridge in Monroe. Moorehead shot 2-under 70 to trail Elizabeth Guthrie of Charlotte Catholic by one shot. Freshman Deborah Monahan added 74 for the Bulldogs, who are at 9-over 225 and trail Charlotte Catholic by only four strokes.

4A

North Surry sophomore Emerson Puckett shot 75 at Longleaf in Southern Pines to take a one-stroke lead in the individual standings. Bethany Myers shot 82 for Central Davidson, which is third in the team race at 280. Alina Amos of Reidsville shot 85 to tie for ninth. Lake Norman Charter has a commanding 13-shot lead over Stuart Cramer in the team standings.

3A

Colby Badgett shot 79 at Longleaf for East Surry, which is in second place at 272, 12 behind Pine Lake Prep. Badgett is two strokes off the individual lead. Madison Akers of Mt. Airy shot 83 and is third in the individual standings.

1A-2A

East Wilkes is in second place at 279, 16 behind Avery County in the Class 1-A tournament at Gates Four in Fayetteville. Bishop Guinness is third at 280. Emery Grunwald led the Villains with 88.