Tuesday, October 28, 2025
spot_imgspot_img
HomeFeatured NewsMoorehead, Williams in contention for 6A girls title
Featured NewsJunior GolfUncategorized

Moorehead, Williams in contention for 6A girls title

John Brasier
By John Brasier
0
38
Ellie Acrey shot 76 Monday at Sapona to lead Reagan High into second place in the Class 7A state tournament.

Ellie Acrey shot 5-over 76 Monday at Sapona to lead Reagan into the runner-up spot entering Tuesday’s final round of the N.C. 7A Girls’ Championship. The Raiders posted 42-over 255, 10 stroked behind Marvin Ridge and 11 better than D.H. Conley and Lake Norman, the teams tied for third.

Acrey, a senior, stands third as an individual, three shots behind leader Gracie Song of Cuthbertson.

The final rounds of six other classifications also finish Tuesday. The NCSHAA website did not have Class 5A scores on its website Monday night.

8A

Emery Lewis shot 76 and Katelyn Pearman added 79 for Northwest Guilford, which moved into second place with 243 at Pinehurst No. 6. Pinecrest dominated the opening day at 222, holding down the top three individual spots. Lewis is in fourth, only three shots off the lead.

6A

Gabriella Moorehead and Walter Williams are in contention for medalist honors and the team title at Stonebridge in Monroe. Moorehead shot 2-under 70 to trail Elizabeth Guthrie of Charlotte Catholic by one shot. Freshman Deborah Monahan added 74 for the Bulldogs, who are at 9-over 225 and trail Charlotte Catholic by only four strokes.

4A

North Surry sophomore Emerson Puckett shot 75 at Longleaf in Southern Pines to take a one-stroke lead in the individual standings. Bethany Myers shot 82 for Central Davidson, which is third in the team race at 280. Alina Amos of Reidsville shot 85 to tie for ninth. Lake Norman Charter has a commanding 13-shot lead over Stuart Cramer in the team standings.

3A

Colby Badgett shot 79 at Longleaf for East Surry, which is in second place at 272, 12 behind Pine Lake Prep. Badgett is two strokes off the individual lead. Madison Akers of Mt. Airy shot 83 and is third in the individual standings.

1A-2A

East Wilkes is in second place at 279, 16 behind Avery County in the Class 1-A tournament at Gates Four in Fayetteville. Bishop Guinness is third at 280. Emery Grunwald led the Villains with 88.

Previous article
Reidsville’s Amos rides rapid improvement, regional victory into girls’ state tournament
Next article
(Will update with 5A, 6A results) Rain puts damper on conclusion of girls’ state tournaments
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | john@triadgolf.com

ABOUT US

THE PREEMINENT GOLF SITE FOR GOLFER'S IN NORTH CAROLINA’S PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Triad Golf Magazine