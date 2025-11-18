Wild Dunes reopens more generous Harbor Course

Changes are nothing new at Wild Dunes Resort’s Harbor Course. But the latest changes in a $9.5 million renovation project are intentional and positive.

Forty years after Harbor’s original completion on Isle of Palms, near Charleston, Fazio Design returned for the extensive update. The course reopened Nov. 13.

The result was a more playable layout, especially for average golfers, with reconfigured hazards and landing areas to challenge more skilled players.

The enlargement of landing areas on the par-5 ninth and par-4 10th along the Intracoastal Waterway and vastly expanded TifEagle greens are the most notable improvements. Other landing areas have been widened, beginning with the par-5 opening hole, through techniques including the rearrangement and reshaping of bunkers.

The par-3 11th is the final of three consecutive holes along the Intracoastal Waterway at Wild Dunes. Photo courtesy Brian Walters.

Longtime Fazio associate Bryan Bowers oversaw the project. Following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, Fazio also was brought in to make major repairs and changes in the Wild Dunes courses. During development in the early 1980s, plans for Harbor were altered to address environmental concerns.

With several holes stretching along the Intracoastal Waterway, and most weaving throughout dunes, pristine saltwater marsh and lagoons, Harbor remains a shot-making challenge.

Yes, the course maxes out at about 6,500 yards. Yet, with par only 70, it features four long par-4s (including No. 17, top photo by Brian Walters) and back-to-back par-5s combining for 1,100 yards. Strong ocean breezes off the must be navigated on the mostly exposed fairways. Live oaks sometimes come into play.

“For a good player, you can make it a pretty good test,” said Wild Dunes director of golf Jeff Minton.

A new irrigation system, shifted cart paths, expanding landing areas and new bunkers lined with capillary concrete may be difficult to notice for vacationing golfers. But returnees will appreciate that the size of the greens have almost doubled after encroachment of the collars over the years.

Bowers said Harbor putting surfaces, which previously totaled about 60,000 square feet, now total about 110,000 SF. Contours were softened to accommodate the quicker, firmer TifEagle surfaces.

Nos. 9, 10 and 11 form a memorable stretch with the waterway extending down the left side of each hole, requiring accurate shot-making in typically windy conditions. Formerly as narrow as 20-25 yards wide on 10 and 11, fairways were raised on those holes to widen the landing areas.

The Atlantic Ocean is visible over trees from above the 13th hole, one of six par-3s, at Wild Dunes Harbor. Photo courtesy Brian Walters.

“There are no more issues with high tides,” Bowers said.

The ninth is the second of consecutive par-5 holes. No. 10, a short par-4, and No. 11, a short par-3, continue in a straight line up the waterway.

The 16th is a unique par-3, requiring players to hit a165-yard approach over the waterway from a tee located between homes and docks on the left and road bridge to the right. A sprawling live oak stands out right of the green.

It was Wild Dunes that put Tom Fazio on the map when he opened the resort’s Links Course as his first solo project to international acclaim in 1980.

No. 17 at Wild Dunes Links Course along the Atlantic Ocean is one of the Carolinas’ most iconic holes. Photo courtesy Wild Dunes Resort.

Links, also hit hard by Hugo, remains a classic, finishing with two holes along the Atlantic Ocean.

The par-4 17th, one of the best holes in the Charleston area, runs along dunes and beach to the left. If played into the breeze, the second shot often requires a long iron or fairway wood.

The 18th hole, formerly a dogleg right par-5, is now a scenic par-3 due to erosion that washed away portions of the fairway.

The 153-room Sweetgrass Inn at Wild Dunes Resort opened in 2021.

Wild Dunes has two modern, upscale hotels, Boardwalk Inn and Sweetgrass Inn, and a variety of restaurants and shops. Amenities include pools, a spa, pickleball courts and world-class tennis facilities.

Golf packages are available. The courses are open to non-resort guests.