PGA Tour will come to Asheville in 2026

North Carolina will have a new PGA Tour event beginning in 2026.

The Biltmore Championship will be played Sept. 17-20 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove, near Asheville. Biltmore Estate and the Explore Asheville tourism non-profit will be co-title sponsors.

Though Asheville has not played host to a major pro golf championship in more than eight decades, in the past Walnut Cove, a Jack Nicklaus design, has served as a venue for the Korn Ferry’s BMW Charity Pro-Am, which originally was played at three Cliffs courses.

The new tournament will be played after the FedExCup Tour Championship during the FedExCup Fall. The tournament has a four-year agreement, according to Monday’s announcement.

Biltmore will be broadcast on Golf Channel as well was three PGA Tour properties. The PGA Tour did not release the amount of the purse.

According to a report in the Jackson (Miss.) Clarion Journal, Sanderson Farms’ sponsorship of a PGA Tour event in early October was completed this year and that tournament’s future is in doubt.

The tournament will give North Carolina three PGA Tour events with the others in Greensboro and Charlotte.