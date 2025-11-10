Monday, November 10, 2025
spot_imgspot_img
HomeFeatured NewsPGA Tour will come to Asheville in 2026
Featured NewsTournament NewsUncategorized

PGA Tour will come to Asheville in 2026

John Brasier
By John Brasier
0
3
A tournament in Asheville will join Sedgefield (pictured) and Quail Hollow as a host of a PGA Tour event next year.

North Carolina will have a new PGA Tour event beginning in 2026.

The Biltmore Championship will be played Sept. 17-20 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove, near Asheville. Biltmore Estate and the Explore Asheville tourism non-profit will be co-title sponsors.

Though Asheville has not played host to a major pro golf championship in more than eight decades, in the past Walnut Cove, a Jack Nicklaus design, has served as a venue for the Korn Ferry’s BMW Charity Pro-Am, which originally was played at three Cliffs courses.

The new tournament will be played after the FedExCup Tour Championship during the FedExCup Fall. The tournament has a four-year agreement, according to Monday’s announcement.

Biltmore will be broadcast on Golf Channel as well was three PGA Tour properties. The PGA Tour did not release the amount of the purse.

According to a report in the Jackson (Miss.) Clarion Journal, Sanderson Farms’ sponsorship of a PGA Tour event in early October was completed this year and that tournament’s future is in doubt.

The tournament will give North Carolina three PGA Tour events with the others in Greensboro and Charlotte.

Previous article
Triad juniors place high at CGA tourney
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | john@triadgolf.com

ABOUT US

THE PREEMINENT GOLF SITE FOR GOLFER'S IN NORTH CAROLINA’S PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Triad Golf Magazine