Will U.S. Ryder Cup captain Bradley headline field at Wyndham Championship?

With only three weeks left before the Wyndham Championship, let’s look at which PGA Tour starts are most likely to come to Sedgefield Country Club.

How about U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, who won a few weeks ago in Connecticut and ranks No. 8 on the PGA Tour money list and No. 9 in the Ryder Cup standings?

By coming to Greensboro, Bradley could try to cement a spot in the top 6 in the Ryder Cup standings, giving him an automatic spot on U.S. team rather than the dilemma of considering himself for one of six wild-card picks. He could also touch base with potential wild-card candidates/Wyndham entrants such as Jordan Spieth.

When projecting the field, it’s easier to start with who probably won’t be here.

Given the FedExCup standings and former history we can probably rule out Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, perennial no-shows. Likewise for other stars in the top 30 in standings such as Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa, Shane Lowry, Hideki Matsuyama, Ludvig Aberg and Victor Hovland.

Considering the dates, only a week before the start of the FedExCup Playoffs, typically few of the top 20 players in the standings come to Greensboro. Those players are confident they’re safe to make the top 70 to qualify for Memphis, the top 50 for the BMW near Baltimore, and in good position to make the top 30 for the Tour Championship at East Lake.

But the majority of players between Nos. 30-100 will be in the field for one last attempt to make the playoffs or solidify their positions.

Lucas Glover, the 2023 Wyndham champion, has already committed to play. The 2009 U.S. Open champion, Glover is ranked No. 23 in the standings. The Greenville, South Carolina, native, has family in Greensboro and often played the course as a youth during summer vacations.

Ryan Fox, No. 27 with two victories this year, has also committed. Making his first full trip around the PGA Tour, the Kiwi may see a good chance to make another big check.

Other prominent players likely to be here include Justin Rose (33) and Spieth (46). Former Wake Forest player Cameron Young (37) and emerging South African star Aldrich Potgeiter (38) would seem good bets.

So would Raleigh resident Akshay Bhatia (43), former Wyndham winner J.T. Poston (48) of Hickory, Rickie Fowler (68), Billy Horschel (84), Adam Scott (85) and former Wyndham champion Tom Kim (94).

Some international players high in the standings may see the Wyndham as a better way to get acclimated to the climate and tune up for the playoffs than to take a week off.

Players have until July 25 to enter. Tournament director Bobby Powell has not announced the tournament’s four sponsor exemptions. Recent UNC star David Ford would be a likely choice if not exempt. Same with Wake product and former U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson (168), former FedExCup winner and Wake standout Bill Haas (228) and recently turned pro Jackson Van Paris of Pinehurst.