Davidson County Amateur accepting registrations

The Dugan Aycock Davidson County Amateur is accepting registrations for the July 26-27 tournament at Lexington Golf Club.

The 36-hole stroke-play tournament is open to all amateurs 16 and over. The field will be flighted after the first round. Tee times begin at 7:30 a.m. each day off the first tee.

Players do not have to live in Davidson County to play. Players can register in person at the pro shop or by calling 336-248-3950.

Players must be 16 years and older. A Senior Division is open to players 55 and older.

The entry fee is $75, plus golf fees each day.