Newton, Wilson lead Oak Grove to regional title

Lincoln Newton shot 67 Tuesday to share medalist honors and Aidan Wilson shot 68 to lead Oak Grove to the Class 3A Midwest Regional team title at Monroe Country Club. Talan Harrison of Northwest Cabarras also shot 67.

With a 293 total, the Grizzlies won by a whopping 24 strokes over Lake Norman Charter. Piedmont claimed the third and a qualifying spot by two shots over Ledford at next week’s 3A state championship at Gates Four Country Club in Fayetteville.

Southern Alamance qualified for the 3A state championship with a second-place finish at in the Mideast Regional at Keith Hills Golf Club in Buies Creek. Landon Linch shot 73 to lead the Patriots.

Triad individual qualifiers for the 3A state championship include Hamilton Plunkett and Tyler Clayton of Western Alamance, Colton Slack and Connor Vernon of Ledford, Timothy Klein of Williams, Sirr Hill of Ben L. Smith and Daniel Dean of Rockingham County.

TriadGolf.com previously listed a partial list of individual qualifiers for Class 1A, 2A and 4A. Several others qualified, including Trevor Fowler, and Joey Pritchard of Southeast Alamance, Tatum North and Levi Harrison of West Stokes and William Floyd of West Davidson in 2A; and Sawyer Slate of South Stokes and Tyler Gee of Eastern Randolph in 1A.