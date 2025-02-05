Haas, Hao lead Wake in tourney

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. — Kyle Haas and Jorge Hao tied for fourth, the top finish by a Wake Forest player at The Stono, a season-opening, individual stroke-play college tournament that concluded Tuesday at The Links at Stono Ferry near Charleston, South Carolina.

Haas, the son of Wake coach Jerry Haas, shot rounds of 68, 73 and 71. Hao shot 67, 72 and 73 to tie at 3-under-par 212 in the 40-player warmup for the spring season.

Ryan Leach of West Virginia, who shot 65 in the second round, won at 10-under 206. Charlotte teammates Daniel Boone and Eli Schmidly finished second and third at 207 and 208.