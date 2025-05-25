Deacons move into contention to make NCAA cut

After a strong second round Saturday, Wake Forest is in position to battle for survival Sunday in the third round of the men’s NCAA Championship at Omni LaCosta Resort in Carlsbad, California.

Wake is tied for the 15th and the last spot in Monday’s final round of the stroke-play competition.

Sparked by a 67 from Marshall Meisel, the Demon Deacons shot 4-over-par as a team to move into contention to make the 54-hole cut. Wake is tied with Vanderbilt and Texas A&M for the last spot at 12-over.

Sunday’s round should be interesting with only four strokes separating 11th from 19th in the standings. Connor Williams, who shares the medalist lead with Michael LaSasso of Ole Miss at 9-under, has powered Arizona State into the lead at 13-under with Oklahoma, Auburn, Florida and Florida State rounding out the top five teams.

Kyle Haas recovered from an 81 Friday to shoot 72 for the Deacons, whose other scores Saturday included Tom Haberer with 76 and Scotty Kennon and Jakob Melin, who had an ace the first round, with 77.