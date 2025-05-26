Monday, May 26, 2025
Wake takes on Ga. Tech in playoff to make NCAA cut

Jakob Melin shot 70 Sunday for Wake Forest.

Wake Forest will hit the course early Monday at Omni LaCosta Resort to determine whether it will advance to the final round of the men’s NCAA Championship.

After 54 holes, Wake tied Georgia Tech for the 15th and last spot in the stroke-play competition at 17-over-par 1169, so all five players on each team will play one extra hole Monday morning, with the team with the lowest aggregate score advancing to the final round later in the day.

Wake shot 5-over 293 Sunday, making up a one-shot deficit to Tech. Marshall Meisel and Jakob Melin led the Demon Deacons with 70. Melin’s birdie on the 18th hole lifted the Deacons into the tie. Meisel will advance as an individual if Wake loses the playoff.

Auburn holds the lead at 10-under 1142 with Oklahoma, Florida, Arizona State and Oklahoma State rounding out the top five. Michael LaSasso of Ole Miss is the individual leader at 11-under.

